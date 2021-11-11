Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lowered by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.