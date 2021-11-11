Mariner LLC Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

