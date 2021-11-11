Mariner LLC Has $58.46 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $58,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $108.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

