Mariner LLC Has $75.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $75,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV opened at $174.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.33 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

