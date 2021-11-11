Mariner LLC Purchases 23,252 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $359.66 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.38 and its 200-day moving average is $362.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

