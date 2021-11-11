Mariner LLC Purchases 25,423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

VTI stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.70 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

