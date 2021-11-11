Mariner LLC Sells 91,475 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 91,475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 292,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 403,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 294,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.