Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.