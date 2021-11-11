Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,985.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,301.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,263.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,234.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.