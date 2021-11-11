Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $915,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

