Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $915,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

