Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 15025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

