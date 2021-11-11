Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.