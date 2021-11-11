Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.73.

Shares of MAR opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

