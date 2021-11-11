MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

AMD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,724,594. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

