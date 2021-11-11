MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Grows Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.07% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $58,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 100,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 207,752 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,970,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 581,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.