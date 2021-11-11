MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $119.98 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,272 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $119,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,386. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

