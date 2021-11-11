MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $20.37 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 18,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,180. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

