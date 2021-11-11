MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases 409,693 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 133.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 717,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 1.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,190 shares of company stock worth $36,231,839. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

SI stock traded up $19.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $230.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.