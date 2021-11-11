Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,007,087 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $61,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

