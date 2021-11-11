Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 385,685 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 533.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Square worth $111,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $11,012,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $5,336,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,220,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

SQ opened at $227.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

