Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,189,348 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of TransUnion worth $82,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after acquiring an additional 613,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 526,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

