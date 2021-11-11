Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,235,393 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,343,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,235,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $54,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.01. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.