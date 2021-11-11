Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Ovintiv worth $122,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 32,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,406. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.