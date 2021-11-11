Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $474.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,466,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 993,794 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $474,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 77,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.39. 511,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

