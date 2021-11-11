Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $86.76 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 307.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,171 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $86,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

