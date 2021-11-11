Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 1,149,315 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.6% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $142,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

