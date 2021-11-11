Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2,887.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 86,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

