Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.60-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.20.

DOOR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

