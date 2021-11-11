Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.27. Mattel reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 1,764,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,033. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

