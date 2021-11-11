MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.52.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
