MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

