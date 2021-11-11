MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.29 million.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAV shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

