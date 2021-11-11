Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

ChampionX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.