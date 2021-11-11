Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $36,000 in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 73.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.