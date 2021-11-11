Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

