Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

