Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

