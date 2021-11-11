Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,904 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

