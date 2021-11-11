Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Down 7%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 20,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

