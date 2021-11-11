MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.