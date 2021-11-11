Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDNA opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

