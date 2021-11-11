Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of MED opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.48.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.