MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.03.

TSE MEG opened at C$10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.61.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

