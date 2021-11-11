Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $387.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average of $364.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

