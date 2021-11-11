Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000.

BKLN opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

