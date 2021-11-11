Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 15,716 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $77.78 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.