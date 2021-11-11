Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $217.84 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

