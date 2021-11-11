Menlo Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 554.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Shares of BATS QVAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

