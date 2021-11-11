Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $116.43. 53,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,781. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

