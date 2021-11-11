MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKKGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $47.29 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

