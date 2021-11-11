MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $340,026.67 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $340,026.67 and approximately $593.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

